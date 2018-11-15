JD Group insurance sale

Chinese financial firm JD Group has put its Hong Kong insurance business, FTLife Insurance Co, up for sale and a deal could fetch between $2 billion and $2.5 billion, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.



JD Group has hired Citigroup to run the sale and second-round binding bids are expected in coming weeks, the people said, declining to be identified as the process is confidential.



Earlier this year, local media reports said that JD Group could be looking to offload a part of FTLife.



A sale of the whole business, if completed, will be one of the top five insurance deals ever in Hong Kong, a key market for insurers due to rapidly growing wealth and demand for insurance products from Chinese investors.





