Officials scramble for answers as flames continue to rage

Not enough respect can ever be bestowed upon the men and women who risk their lives putting out fires so others can remain safe. With six weeks remaining on the calendar year, California wildfires for 2018 have scorched over 1.6 million acres, surpassing last year's 1.3 million record.



On November 8, three wildfires were reported that would eventually engulf parts of California. One week later, 56 lives had been lost while over 100 were reported missing.



The California Department of Fire and Forestry Protection (Cal-Fire) official told local media that the state's firefighting costs have gone from $242 million in 2013 to $773 million at the end of the 2018 fiscal year in June.



Last year, Butte County officials closed Fire Station #42. A third-party consultant found it wasn't worth the expense. One report said that by closing the station the county expected to save roughly $700,000. And while overtime pay soared in most towns and cities throughout the state, in Paradise it plummeted, falling almost 60 percent from 2012 figures.



Earlier this year Butte County bought three new fire engines. Four months later, county lawmakers voted on a county service area (CSA) tax to mitigate the increasing firefighting expenses.



In April 2017, Darren Read, fire chief for Cal Fire-Butte County said, "The number of fire engines that we have staffed right now are bare minimum, and we need to keep those engines staffed for our regional response," and later added, "At some point, the system's gotta give."



Over the years, the state has seen volunteer fire departments close due to budget constraints and personnel qualifications. CFA partnered with Cal-Fire to increase protection in rural areas. However, due to Cal-Fire stipulations that include increased training, hundreds of volunteers, unable to meet the physical requirements have been forced to quit.



The state's volunteer program has also taken a hit. Several volunteer fire stations have closed, and afterward the volunteers are hired away from the CFA faster than replacements are being trained.



California has almost 30,000 firefighters, and one-third of them are volunteers. In 2004, regulations were passed that mandated volunteers had to meet the same OSHA standards as career firefighters. Retirees were almost the only source as they were the only ones qualified. Now, many are approaching 70, and "aging out" of the job with nobody to replace them.



For over 70 years, California has relied on its prison population to help battle wildfires. The program has been lauded as one of the most innovative of its kind across the nation, influencing prison officials in other states in implement similar programs. Although Cal-Fire provides training for the inmates, sadly, they can't hire them after they're released. In 2009, California passed a measure prohibiting convicted felons from obtaining an emergency medical technician (EMT) license, a prerequisite for those who wish to become a firefighter.



