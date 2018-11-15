China can hold off on US soybean deals: traders

China will be able to keep shunning US soybeans in its trade tussle with Washington, grain merchants said on Wednesday.



US soybean shipments to China have dried up in recent months after Beijing raised tariffs on the most valuable US agricultural export to the country.



After sweeping up as much of Brazil's last soybean crop as possible, an early start to the South American country's next harvest should allow China to continue avoiding US supplies for now, traders told the Global Grain conference in Geneva.



"I think they [China] will find a way around that issue because the supply gap is definitely narrowing," Gary McGuigan, president of global trade at Archer Daniels Midland, said.



Customers in China he had spoken to recently are using different supply strategies but he said none mentioned buying US soybeans.



With the start of the Brazilian harvest less than a month away, there was little threat to supply there, Adrian Isman, global head of grains at Louis Dreyfus Company, said. But he added there was more weather uncertainty in Argentina where the harvest cycle is later.



The chief executives of ADM and Bunge have both suggested China may not need to buy US soybeans to fill the gap until the next Brazilian crop.





