Premier Li: China supports Myanmar in following path that suits itself

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said China values highly ties with Myanmar and supports it to follow a development path that tallies with its own national conditions.



He made the remarks during a meeting with Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi in Singapore on Thursday.



Premier Li emphasized that over the 68 years since the establishment of the diplomatic relationship between the two countries, the bilateral friendship has been growing ever stronger. China is willing to enhance political trust, strengthen pragmatic cooperation and steadily accelerate the China-Myanmar comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Li said.



The Chinese premier also noted that developing the economy and improving people's livelihood is the common task facing both countries.



He said China looks forward to collaborating with Myanmar in fields like human resources and education and supports its efforts to maintain internal stability.



China, he continued, also backs Myanmar and Bangladesh in trying to deal properly with the delicate issues surrounding Myanmar's Rakhine state through dialogue and negotiation.



China will provide necessary help if needed, Li said.



Suu Kyi echoed Li by saying Myanmar is ready to further cooperate with China for common development.



She thanked China for offering help to her country many times when it faced difficulties. She particularly appreciates the understanding and support China offers in Myanmar's peace process and the issue about the Rakhine state.



Myanmar, Suu Kyi said, will continue to work with relevant parties to create a favorable external environment for peace and development in the country.

