Tencent Q3 revenue up 24%

Internet giant Tencent on Wednesday reported 24 percent year-on-year revenue growth in the third quarter to 80.6 billion yuan ($11.6 billion).



Advertising, digital content, payment and cloud services have become Tencent's main sources of revenue, according to Pony Ma, CEO of the Shenzhen-based company. Net profit rose 15 percent to 19.7 billion yuan.