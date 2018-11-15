Plan to boost AI industry

Beijing issued an action plan to develop artificial intelligence (AI) and established an AI research institute.
The action plan, under the guidance of the Ministry of Science and Technology
and the Beijing municipal government, aims to encourage scientists in frontier research, push forward breakthroughs in AI theories, methods, tools and systems, and create a deeper application of AI technologies.
The action plan is an open and inclusive system that will be used to build an open AI service platform and joint labs, train talent, and promote research cooperation and academic communication, said Xu Qiang, director of the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission.