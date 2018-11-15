Senior official stresses loyalty, integrity, responsibility of Party cadres

Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Chen Xi on Thursday stressed the importance of loyalty, integrity and a sense of responsibility, which are the political characteristics that all Party cadres must possess.



Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and president of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (the Chinese Academy of Governance), made the remarks while attending the opening ceremony of the school's 2018 autumn semester for the second intake of students.



He asked the students to stay absolutely loyal to the CPC, stay true to its ideals and convictions, serve the Party's purpose, and resolutely implement the decisions made by the CPC Central Committee.



Students should be more aware of public interests and be selfless, be cautious in using their power and strictly discipline themselves, in order to maintain their integrity and frugality, he said.



Chen also told the students to be willing to take on responsibilities and improve their capabilities in order to make their own contributions to completing the Party's tough tasks at hand.

