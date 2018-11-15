Merkel welcomes draft Brexit deal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on Thursday welcomed an agreement between European Union (EU) and British negotiators on a draft Brexit
withdrawal deal.
"With regards to the Brexit question, I am primarily happy that it has been possible to present a proposal in protracted and also not always quite easy negotiations," Merkel told press on the sidelines of a two-day special cabinet summit in Potsdam.
While the potential deal struck by negotiators would now have to be analyzed by Britain as well as the remaining EU member states, she expressed hope that it could serve as a foundation.
British Prime Minister Theresa May, however, is currently battling to secure domestic parliamentary approval for the plan after witnessing several minister resignations, including that of Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab.
It is still far from clear whether a sufficient majority of delegates in the House of Commons will lend their support to the deal.
In Britain, the draft deal disgruntled the Remainers and the Brexiters alike.
Some Brexiters have accused May of breaking promises and handing control back to Brussels.
In light of such disagreement, Merkel articulated her own views again on Thursday, saying a failure to reach a valid withdrawal agreement by March 29, 2019, or a so-called no-deal Brexit, would be the "worst case and the last regulated case" scenario.
Similarly, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) reiterated earlier warnings that "the worst that can happen is a disorderly development."
"This would neither be good for the citizens nor for the economic prospects," Scholz told press in Potsdam. The finance minister said it was "obvious" that the deal under consideration would spark "difficult debates" in Britain and noted that he still felt regret at the decision of the country to leave the EU in the first place.