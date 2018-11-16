In pics: historical site of ancient Neixiang County Government Office in China's Henan

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 14, 2018 shows the historical site of the ancient Neixiang County Government Office in Neixiang County, central China's Henan Province. The Neixiang County Government Office, or Neixiang Magistrate Office, was first set up in 1304 of the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368). The architectural complex, covering an area of over 40,000 square meters and comprising more than 200 rooms, is one of the best preserved county level magistrate offices in the feudal times. (Xinhua/Li An)

Photo taken on Nov. 14, 2018 shows the stone hitching posts in the historical site of the ancient Neixiang County Government Office in Neixiang County, central China's Henan Province.

A tourist visits the historical site of the ancient Neixiang County Government Office in Neixiang County, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 14, 2018.

Two elders ride a tricycle past the historical site of the ancient Neixiang County Government Office in Neixiang County, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 14, 2018.

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 14, 2018 shows the historical site of the ancient Neixiang County Government Office in Neixiang County, central China's Henan Province.