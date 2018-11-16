China to boost cooperation with India, Mongolia: defense minister

State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe met with Indian Defense Secretary Sanjay Mitra and State Secretary of the Mongolin Ministry of Defense Khalzankhuu Batbileg in Beijing Thursday.



While meeting with Mitra, Wei said China and India see far more common interests than divergencies between each other, stressing that the two countries should boost military exchanges, improve mutual trust in the security field and properly manage and control any disparities.



India's relationship with China is one of its most important bilateral ties, said Mitra, who hopes the two sides will further develop relations between the two countries and two militaries.



China highly values its relations with Mongolia and hopes to upgrade development of China-Mongolia comprehensive strategic partnership, Wei said while meeting with Batbileg.



Batbileg said Mongolia hopes the two countries cooperate on issues including peacekeeping and disaster prevention while further promoting their military relations.

