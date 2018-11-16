Myanmar to ensure voluntary, safe, dignified repatriation in receiving returnees from Bangladesh: official

The Myanmar government will ensure voluntary, safe and dignified repatriation in receiving returnees from Bangladesh, U Myint Thu, permanent secretary of foreign affairs ministry told the media late Thursday.
Myanmar had said it was ready to receive the first batch of 2,261 displaced persons from Bangladesh on Thursday, Nov. 15, but there was no sign of such displaced persons returning on the day, he said.
U Myint Thu pledged that Myanmar will work on repatriation, resettlement and reintegration processes in accordance with the bilateral agreement between Myanmar and Bangladesh.
He also urged the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to continue assisting Myanmar government's repatriation process to receive the displaced persons who really want to return to Rakhine state.
Myanmar has been inviting cooperation from home and the international community to help the country rebuild and resettle the conflict-torn Rakhine state.
Myanmar and Bangladesh agreed in August on the early repatriation of displaced persons from Myanmar's western state who fled to Bangladesh.
In June this year, Myanmar also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and UNHCR on the repatriation of displaced persons.
The Arakan Rohingya
Salvation Army extremists launched repeated attacks on police outposts in Rakhine state on Aug. 25 last year, displacing a vast number of residents.