Dutch FM welcomes Brexit draft agreement

Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok considers the Brexit
draft agreement "a good step", he stated on Thursday.
"The Netherlands will test the texts, both on the Brexit and the political statement, against the broad Dutch interests," Blok said in a statement. "This is a good step."
One of the important issues to study for the Dutch is the part about fishing as many Dutch fishermen are fishing in British waters.
In addition, the Dutch government will pay attention to the level of playing field for Dutch companies, so that British companies will not get advantages over their Dutch counterparts.
After months of negotiations, London and Brussels reached a draft agreement this week, which still needs the cabinet support and parliament approval in Britain, while the remaining 27 European Union states also need to ratify it.
"Many thanks to European Union negotiator Michel Barnier that a draft agreement has been reached," Blok added. "The Netherlands and the other EU 27 member states will now study the draft texts, including the political declaration, with great accuracy. The European Council will be convened as soon as the texts have been examined by the 27 Member States."