Russia blocks several terrorist financing channels

Russia blocked several channels used to finance terrorist groups, authorities said Thursday.



The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a group of Russian citizens who are "supporters of the creation of the so-called World Islamic Caliphate" and suspected of raising money and providing financial services to IS militants in Syria, according to the FSB statement.



In a search, the FSB seized bank cards, electronic data carriers with instructions on financing terrorists, means of communication used for conducting financial operations, extremist religious propaganda literature and IS symbols, said the statement.



Meanwhile, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against a woman resident of the city of Strezhevoy of Russia's Tomsk region on the grounds of "assisting terrorist activities in the form of financing of terrorism," the agency said in a separate statement.



According to the statement, the suspect regularly transferred money to another woman currently living in Germany, who was previously married to members of an illegal militant group in North Caucasus.



During searches at the suspect's workplace and residence, Islamic literature, paintings with Islamic symbols and allegedly images of the Al Qaeda black flag were seized.



Investigators also inspected cars of employees of a financial institution through which money transfers were made, and interrogated them as well as relatives and acquaintances of the suspect, the statement said.



The suspect was arrested after an interrogation.



Investigators are gathering evidence of other individuals involvement in financing terrorists, the Investigative Committee said.

