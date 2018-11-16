HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
Cooperation chorus needed in South Pacific
Source:Global Times Published: 2018/11/16 9:58:12
It’s not a bad thing if the South Pacific becomes a place where China, Australia and the US seek ways to reduce their strategic doubts about one another. Most importantly, China reaches out to the South Pacific with kindness in pursuit of common interests. Facts speaker louder than speculation.
