Russia demands more efforts from France for CAR mission renewal

Russia on Thursday demanded "significant additional efforts" from France toward the regular renewal of the mandate of the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic (CAR).



The Security Council on Thursday had to approve a technical roll-over for one month to allow time for more negotiations on a French draft resolution that would renew the mandate of the UN peacekeeping mission in the CAR, known by its French acronym as MINUSCA, for a year.



After weeks of consultations among Security Council members, France's draft resolution for a regular renewal failed to get the approval of Russia, a Security Council member that has veto power.



Initially, the United States was concerned about possible increases in costs from the proposed new task of supporting newly trained CAR troops in their deployment throughout the war-torn country.



The French-US difference was solved through agreement that there should be no additional costs for the new task while Russia's dissatisfaction remains.



The fact that France addressed the US concern inspires optimism, said Russia's First Deputy Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy on Thursday after the Security Council vote on the technical roll-over. "Since you heard their views, kindly listen to ours as well."



Russia wants its presence and peace efforts in the CAR to be recognized in the French draft, which insists on an African Union-led political process in the CAR.



France does not see Russia's efforts in the African country, including Moscow's brokering of a preliminary agreement between CAR armed groups signed at the end of August in Khartoum, as helpful, according to its Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly. Russia is also providing weapons to the CAR and has trainers in the country.



Before the vote on Thursday, French ambassador to the United Nations Francois Delattre remained adamant.



"There must not be any ambiguity vis-a-vis the centrality of the African Union initiative," Delattre told the Security Council.



"We have tirelessly, through in-depth consultations, sought to strike a delicate balance among the various positions that have been put forward. We, I believe, have struck this balance," he said, referring to the draft resolution for a regular renewal.



Polyanskiy of Russia indicated that France, the former colonial power in the CAR, should "set aside historical complexes, egotism, parochial national interests" over the issue.



"Those who have approached this with good intention should have no hidden agendas, no malign competitive interests," he told the Security Council.



The Russian ambassador argued that the CAR should not be an area for competition between powers, but rather a platform for concerted action for peace.



"We are proactively helping the CAR knowingly with the support of the people in the country and we would like our efforts to be duly reflected in the French draft," said Polyanskiy.



"We stand ready to continue to work on your draft in a spirit of mutual respect so that in one month it will not be necessary for you to jeopardize such an important unity of the council on the issue discussed today -- unity important for us and our friends in the CAR."



The CAR has been in civil war since 2012, which is being fought along religious and ethnic lines. The CAR government, which controls only a fifth of the country's territory, wants MINUSCA to take up more security responsibilities.

