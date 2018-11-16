Adjustment on military policies, institutions to deepen reform: spokesperson

China's latest move to reform military policies and institutions serves as an underpinning for deepening national defense and military reform in the new era, a military spokesperson said Thursday.
Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense
, made the remarks one day after a meeting by the Central Military Commission stressed building a socialist system of military policy and institution with Chinese characteristics.
The system of military policy and institution should be adjusted in accordance with the changing times as socialism with Chinese characteristics and national defense and military building have entered the new era, Wu said.
The system, which is scheduled to be completely formed before 2022, will feature distinct guidance, full coverage, rigorous structure and sound coordination, the spokesperson said.
Under the system, the authority of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership must be safeguarded and the Party's absolute leadership over the military must be ensured, Wu said.
He said military theories and practice for building a strong army since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012 should be established through military policies and institutions.
Measures by the CPC Central Committee have fixed institutional obstacles and structural contradiction that restricted military building, said Wu, adding that it is needed to advance the reform to solve policy-related problems.
Military authorities conducted extensive research, with over 60,000 soldiers and officers surveyed before the reform plan was unveiled, the spokesperson said.