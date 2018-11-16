20th China Hi-Tech Fair held in Shenzhen

An exhibitor shows a foldable mobile phone at the 20th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 14, 2018. Over 60 delegations from more than 40 countries, regions, and international organizations have participated in the CHTF, which opened in Shenzhen on Wednesday, bringing more than 1,000 new products and technology to the five-day event. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

People visit the 20th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 14, 2018.

Businessmen talks at the 20th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 14, 2018.

Photo taken on Nov. 14, 2018 shows the interior view of the exhibition hall of the 20th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

A visitor experiences VR sets at the 20th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 14, 2018.