"Christmas Garden Berlin" light show kicks off in SW Berlin

Photo taken on Nov. 15, 2018 shows a view of light decorations during the "Christmas Garden Berlin" light show at Berlin-Dahlem Botanical Garden in Berlin, capital of Gremany. The "Christmas Garden Berlin" kicked off on Thursday at Berlin-Dahlem Botanical Garden in southwestern Berlin and will last until Jan. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Photo taken on Nov. 15, 2018 shows a view of Christmas bells and light decorations during the "Christmas Garden Berlin" light show at Berlin-Dahlem Botanical Garden in Berlin, capital of Gremany. The "Christmas Garden Berlin" kicked off on Thursday at Berlin-Dahlem Botanical Garden in southwestern Berlin and will last until Jan. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Visitors walk under light decorations during the "Christmas Garden Berlin" light show at Berlin-Dahlem Botanical Garden in Berlin, capital of Gremany, on Nov. 15, 2018. The "Christmas Garden Berlin" kicked off on Thursday at Berlin-Dahlem Botanical Garden in southwestern Berlin and will last until Jan. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Photo taken on Nov. 15, 2018 shows a view of light decorations during the "Christmas Garden Berlin" light show at Berlin-Dahlem Botanical Garden in Berlin, capital of Gremany. The "Christmas Garden Berlin" kicked off on Thursday at Berlin-Dahlem Botanical Garden in southwestern Berlin and will last until Jan. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Visitors look on tree with light decorations during the "Christmas Garden Berlin" light show at Berlin-Dahlem Botanical Garden in Berlin, capital of Gremany, on Nov. 15, 2018. The "Christmas Garden Berlin" kicked off on Thursday at Berlin-Dahlem Botanical Garden in southwestern Berlin and will last until Jan. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Two photographers take photos of a light decoration projected on the ground during the "Christmas Garden Berlin" light show at Berlin-Dahlem Botanical Garden in Berlin, capital of Gremany, on Nov. 15, 2018. The "Christmas Garden Berlin" kicked off on Thursday at Berlin-Dahlem Botanical Garden in southwestern Berlin and will last until Jan. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Visitors take selfies in front of light decorations during the "Christmas Garden Berlin" light show at Berlin-Dahlem Botanical Garden in Berlin, capital of Gremany, on Nov. 15, 2018. The "Christmas Garden Berlin" kicked off on Thursday at Berlin-Dahlem Botanical Garden in southwestern Berlin and will last until Jan. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Photo taken on Nov. 15, 2018 shows a view of a light decoration projected on a building during the "Christmas Garden Berlin" light show at Berlin-Dahlem Botanical Garden in Berlin, capital of Gremany. The "Christmas Garden Berlin" kicked off on Thursday at Berlin-Dahlem Botanical Garden in southwestern Berlin and will last until Jan. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Photo taken on Nov. 15, 2018 shows a view of a light decoration through spray during the "Christmas Garden Berlin" light show at Berlin-Dahlem Botanical Garden in Berlin, capital of Gremany. The "Christmas Garden Berlin" kicked off on Thursday at Berlin-Dahlem Botanical Garden in southwestern Berlin and will last until Jan. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Photo taken on Nov. 15, 2018 shows light decorations projected on the ground during the "Christmas Garden Berlin" light show at Berlin-Dahlem Botanical Garden in Berlin, capital of Gremany. The "Christmas Garden Berlin" kicked off on Thursday at Berlin-Dahlem Botanical Garden in southwestern Berlin and will last until Jan. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Two visitors walk under light decorations during the "Christmas Garden Berlin" light show at Berlin-Dahlem Botanical Garden in Berlin, capital of Gremany, on Nov. 15, 2018. The "Christmas Garden Berlin" kicked off on Thursday at Berlin-Dahlem Botanical Garden in southwestern Berlin and will last until Jan. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

A couple pose for photos under a light decoration during the "Christmas Garden Berlin" light show at Berlin-Dahlem Botanical Garden in Berlin, capital of Gremany, on Nov. 15, 2018. The "Christmas Garden Berlin" kicked off on Thursday at Berlin-Dahlem Botanical Garden in southwestern Berlin and will last until Jan. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)