World's longest double-deck suspension bridge to be completed in 2019

A 1,000-tonne steel beam is lifted to be installed at the construction site of the Yangsigang Bridge across the Yangtze River in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, on Nov. 15, 2018. Construction of a double-deck suspension bridge with the longest span in the world is expected to be completed in October 2019, said an engineer working on the project. The bridge, with a 1,700-meter-long main span across the Yangtze River in Wuhan, saw the first steal beam installed for the bridge deck Thursday. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

