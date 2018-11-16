Harmonious scenery of Xunyang County, NW China’s Shaanxi

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2018/11/16 14:50:30

A photo taken on November 16 shows a view of Xunyang County, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The river flowing through the middle of the city resembles the harmony of Tai Chi. Photo: Courtesy of Deng Changqiang

A photo taken on November 16 shows a view of Xunyang County, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province. A river resembles the harmonious flow of Tai Chi when seen from afar. Photo: Courtesy of Deng Changqiang

A photo taken on November 16 shows a ribbon-like winding road on a mountain in Xunyang County, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo: Courtesy of Deng Changqiang
  
 



