Harmonious scenery of Xunyang County, NW China’s Shaanxi

A photo taken on November 16 shows a view of Xunyang County, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The river flowing through the middle of the city resembles the harmony of Tai Chi. Photo: Courtesy of Deng Changqiang





A photo taken on November 16 shows a ribbon-like winding road on a mountain in Xunyang County, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo: Courtesy of Deng Changqiang



