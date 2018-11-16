"Earth-scraper" hotel to open in Shanghai's unused quarry

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 13, 2018 shows the Intercontinental Shanghai Wonderland, also known as Shimao Quarry Hotel, in Songjiang District of Shanghai, east China. The 88-meter-deep hotel, built vertically along the precipice of an underground, water-filled quarry, made its public debut in Shanghai Thursday. It has boasted its engineering feat and cliff-view rooms that allow guests to stare into the abyss. The 336-room hotel has 18 floors -- two underwater and two above ground -- complete with a restaurant and sports and recreation facilities including rock climbing and bungee jumping, according to its developer Shimao Group. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)An 88-meter-deep hotel, built vertically along the precipice of an underground, water-filled quarry, made its public debut in Shanghai Thursday.
