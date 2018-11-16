Korea U apologizes for joint Tibet-India booth at student festival

Korea University apologized Friday to Chinese students after assigning Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region and India in the same booth at an international festival.



The booth for China's Tibet Autonomous Region and India was simply aimed at sharing the food of the two. Students in the booth wore their regional clothes and prepared their regional food, and had nothing to do with politics, the Global Service Center of Korea University said in a letter sent to its students on Friday.



But China's Tibet was wrongly separated and placed with India, which hurts the feelings of Chinese students who saw the booth, the university said.



The event was intended to give students an opportunity to experience diverse cultures without considering Chinese students' feelings, the university said, noting that they apologized to students whose feelings were hurt.



The apology came after Chinese students protested and asked the university to explain why China's Tibet Autonomous Region and India were assigned to one booth at the International Students' Festival of Korea University on Wednesday.



The booth also displayed a flag which is a pro-independence symbol adopted by the "Tibetan government in exile" together with India's national flag, photos showed.



China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the island of Taiwan were assigned separate booths, but not in the same booth as the Chinese mainland's.



However, the university failed to explain about the flag, and why they assigned separate booths for Hong Kong and the island of Taiwan.



"I feel the apology letter was not sincere enough," a Chinese student at the university who only gave her name as A Qing and who also attended the festival, told the Global Times on Friday.



The Chinese Students and Scholars Association in South Korea also issued a statement on Thursday accusing the university of violating the one-China principle.



The university's behavior damaged good relationship between China and South Korea, and also broke the hearts of 70,000 Chinese students in this country, the association said.

