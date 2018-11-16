Top DPRK leader receives mandarins as gift from South Korean president

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has received a large quantity of mandarins as "a significant gift" from South Korean President Moon Jae-in
, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.
Moon gave Kim the mandarins produced on Jeju Island to thank Kim for sending a lot of Songi mushrooms to him during the historic Pyongyang summit meeting in September, said the report.
Kim appreciated Moon for sending the gift and instructed that the mandarins be given to school youth and children and Pyongyangites, the report said.