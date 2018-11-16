Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"I sent a parcel of 32 lipsticks, valued at 6,400 yuan ($923.03). But when my client opened the parcel the next day, she found a box of underwear."So said a Beijing resident surnamed Bai, who told reporters that a parcel she had sent out had a printed weight of 1.6 kilograms, but the information on the parcel her client ultimately received was 0.2 kilograms. She also said she had used a box to pack the lipsticks but what her customer received was underwear wrapped in a plastic bag. Bai contacted the delivery company, which was 15 days ago, but did not receive any positive response as of press time. "Every person I called just asked me to contact another person for they are not responsible for that," Bai said. Now Bai has lodged a formal complaint with the State postal bureau. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)