Anhui revokes punishment on official who failed to answer phone calls while in shower

A man takes shower in bathtub.Photo:VCG





Authorities revoked punishment on an official from East China's Anhui Province for failing to answer phone calls from an inspection team while taking a shower.



The Communist Party of China (CPC) Quanjiao county committee issued a notice on Friday, saying the punishment given to Zhang Wei, deputy head of the county's road administration burea, was inappropriate and has been revoked, the Beijing News reported.



Zhang was punished in October for failing to answer four phone calls from an Anhui inspection team, who came to Quanjiao to inspect its poverty alleviation work in August.



Zhang told media that he was taking a shower that night. But someone called him and his child, who took the call, said Zhang would call back after his shower.



"But I could not reach the number after my bath," Zhang said.



The county's discipline committee said in August that Zhang was given a warning for "causing bad influence to the county's poverty alleviation work."



The committee said they decided its punishment was inappropriate after re-examining the case, and decided to revoke Zhang's punishment.

