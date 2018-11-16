Central bank calls for better financing for private companies

China's central bank urged financial institutions to take effective measures to address obstacles companies encounter in fundraising and to support private companies, including small and micro enterprises.



China's credit growth is maintaining a steady pace, with yuan-denominated new loans rising by 2.02 trillion yuan ($291 billion) on an annual basis in the first ten months, and support for financial tools for the real economy has been further enhanced, according to Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBC), on Friday.



The financing status of private companies and micro enterprises has improved, with new loans growth accelerating.



Faced with complicated internal and external financial conditions, those who had expanded too rapidly and still face financing difficulties and financing costs remains high.



Yi noted that financial institutions should strongly support the development of private and micro enterprises.



The meeting was held after Chinese top leaders instilled confidence earlier this month in the country's private businesses and cleared doubts over the prospects of China's non-public sector that has been contributing significantly to the country's economic growth.



Aside from the PBC, the National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planner, and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) have also vowed to tackle the financing problems of private companies.



Guo Shuqing, head of CBIRC, said in a recent interview that new loans to private companies are expected to account for at least half of total new loans in the next three years.



"The outstanding loans for private firms account for 25 percent of the total loans. However, the private economy contributes over 60 percent to the GDP. These figures are inconsistent," he said.





