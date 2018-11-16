Australia, Japan agree to deepen defense ties

Australia hailed a "deeply symbolic" visit to Darwin by the Japanese Prime Minister on Friday, more than 75 years after the northern city was bombed in World War II, as the two countries vowed to deepen defense ties.



Trade and strategic relations took centre-stage at a meeting between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Shinzo Abe during his two-day visit, before both travel to Papua New Guinea for the weekend's APEC summit.



In a communique, they expressed hope an agreement on enhanced defense cooperation that includes joint military exercises and which the two countries have been discussing for several years would be concluded by early next year.



"Prime Minister Morrison and I confirmed our commitment to further deepen this special strategic partnership between Japan and Australia," Abe told reporters in Darwin via a translator.



"Our common vision is of a free and open Indo Pacific, in the area of security we agreed to deepen our security and defense cooperation."



Abe said they discussed regional strategic issues including maritime security in Southeast Asia.



