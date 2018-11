Farmers pick chrysanthemum flowers in China's Anhui

Farmers pick chrysanthemum flowers in Haiyang Township of Xiuning County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Shi Guangde)

A farmer picks chrysanthemum flowers in Haiyang Township of Xiuning County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Shi Guangde)

A farmer airs chrysanthemum flowers in Haiyang Township of Xiuning County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Shi Guangde)