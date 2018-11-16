Food delivery platforms remove merchants selling unsafe products

An employee from a food factory in Hefei, capital of East China's Anhui Province cooks expired and unclean meat. Photo: Courtesy of Pear Video.

An employee from a food factory in Hefei, capital of East China's Anhui Province makes seasoning without wearing gloves. Photo: Courtesy of Pear Video.

Following media reports of the alleged poor quality of food being delivered, two major Chinese online food delivery platforms said that it ordered all merchants on its platform to conduct self-inspection on their purchasing channels, and to immediately remove those items which could lead to a public health hazard.News site thepaper.cn reported that the meat used for delivery food was placed on the floor of a factory in Hefei, capital of East China's Anhui Province, which produces food especially for delivery. Employees took the meat without even wearing gloves, and made seasoning packs without gloves as well.Company employees told thepaper.cn that the meat were much cheaper than those sold in the market, and were specifically sold to merchants on online delivery platforms."The ribs were put there for almost a year. We bought tons of these just because they were cheap."He added that they inject soy protein into the beef to increase the weight. If the beef expires, we just souse them."The Hefei Food and Drug Administration said they are aware of the case and is investigating.Ele.com and Meituan, two major food delivery platforms, said they are investigating this case afterwards.Meituan has set up a special team to investigate, said a statement sent to the Global Times on Friday.It said it has removed merchants found to have used packaged foods from this company, and stopped delivery services for them.All businesses found to have used this type of food package to make food must be removed from our platform," ele.com said in a statement sent to the Global Times.