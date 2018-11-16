Xinjiang’s stability more important than pleasing the West

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/11/16 23:03:41





Intervention in Xinjiang affairs by Western countries has gradually intensified. Some Western politicians and media have shown a strong willingness to exert greater pressure on China.



But in doing so, they must be aware of the link between their behavior and the attitude of international society, the wish of people in Xinjiang and the entire China, as well as their own capabilities.



The voices of some Western nations have lately been concentrated, but they represent the minority in the world. On Xinjiang affairs, China has been maintaining good communication with Islamic countries and the developing world. Those who tend to stir up trouble are always the minority among Western countries, which hardly represents the world. To be more specific, they can only represent one voice on earth.



The kind-hearted Chinese people do not wish to be caught up in any conflicts over human rights with any nation. If we can balance the feelings of Westerners and Chinese interests, Beijing is willing to meet them halfway. But the Xinjiang issue touched the bottom line of the interests of local ethnic groups and all other Chinese people.



Those Westerners should think about it. For people in Xinjiang and the entire China, which task is more important? Restoring social stability to avoid the spread of violence which could lead to a humanitarian disaster, or accept Western principles in exchange for a cease-fire on human rights conflicts between China and some Western countries?



The vocational training centers have already had an immediate effect on the de-radicalization of Xinjiang society, which has been playing a decisive role in restoring peace and tranquility in the region. Why would Xinjiang listen to the fault-finding of the West, which contradicts reality?



Over the past few years, many violent terrorist incidents have erupted in the region. Fortunately, the efforts of officials and people of all ethnic groups have turned the table. We don't mind if those Westerners do not help or give them their blessings. But it is, indeed, irritating to see them stand on the opposite end of the fundamental interests of Xinjiang people.



Regardless of how much pressure the West places on China, Xinjiang will stick to its own path. Will far fewer lives be lost? Has stability been established? Has Xinjiang's comprehensive development been achieved? When history judges Xinjiang's governance, these will be the criteria.





Reuters reported on Thursday that a group of 15 Western ambassadors in Beijing, including those from Canada, Australia and some EU member states, wrote a joint letter seeking a meeting with the top official of China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region over vocational training centers, which they called "re-education camps."Intervention in Xinjiang affairs by Western countries has gradually intensified. Some Western politicians and media have shown a strong willingness to exert greater pressure on China.But in doing so, they must be aware of the link between their behavior and the attitude of international society, the wish of people in Xinjiang and the entire China, as well as their own capabilities.The voices of some Western nations have lately been concentrated, but they represent the minority in the world. On Xinjiang affairs, China has been maintaining good communication with Islamic countries and the developing world. Those who tend to stir up trouble are always the minority among Western countries, which hardly represents the world. To be more specific, they can only represent one voice on earth.The kind-hearted Chinese people do not wish to be caught up in any conflicts over human rights with any nation. If we can balance the feelings of Westerners and Chinese interests, Beijing is willing to meet them halfway. But the Xinjiang issue touched the bottom line of the interests of local ethnic groups and all other Chinese people.Those Westerners should think about it. For people in Xinjiang and the entire China, which task is more important? Restoring social stability to avoid the spread of violence which could lead to a humanitarian disaster, or accept Western principles in exchange for a cease-fire on human rights conflicts between China and some Western countries?The vocational training centers have already had an immediate effect on the de-radicalization of Xinjiang society, which has been playing a decisive role in restoring peace and tranquility in the region. Why would Xinjiang listen to the fault-finding of the West, which contradicts reality?Over the past few years, many violent terrorist incidents have erupted in the region. Fortunately, the efforts of officials and people of all ethnic groups have turned the table. We don't mind if those Westerners do not help or give them their blessings. But it is, indeed, irritating to see them stand on the opposite end of the fundamental interests of Xinjiang people.Regardless of how much pressure the West places on China, Xinjiang will stick to its own path. Will far fewer lives be lost? Has stability been established? Has Xinjiang's comprehensive development been achieved? When history judges Xinjiang's governance, these will be the criteria.