Dense fog blankets Cairo along Nile River

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/17 1:33:36

Dense fog blankets Cairo along the Nile River as the temperature drops, in Egypt, on Nov. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)


 

Dense fog blankets Cairo along the Nile River as the temperature drops, in Egypt, on Nov. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)


 

Dense fog blankets Cairo along the Nile River as the temperature drops, in Egypt, on Nov. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)


 

Dense fog blankets Cairo along the Nile River as the temperature drops, in Egypt, on Nov. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)


 

Dense fog blankets Cairo along the Nile River as the temperature drops, in Egypt, on Nov. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)


 

Posted in: WORLD
