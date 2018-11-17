Scenery of Wansheng Shilin scenic area in China's Chongqing

Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2018 shows the scenery of the Wansheng Shilin scenic area after rain in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2018 shows the scenery of the Wansheng Shilin scenic area after rain in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)


Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2018 shows the scenery of the Wansheng Shilin scenic area after rain in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2018 shows the scenery of the Wansheng Shilin scenic area after rain in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)


 

Tourists pose for photos after rain at the Wansheng Shilin scenic area in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)


  

