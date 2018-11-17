China, Pacific island countries lift ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosts a collective meeting with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill, President Peter Christian of the Federated States of Micronesia, Prime Minister Tuilaepa Malielegaoi of Samoa, Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai, Prime Minister Henry Puna of the Cook Islands, Prime Minister Samuela Akilisi Pohiva of Tonga, Niue Premier Toke Talagi and Fiji government representative, Defense Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, and delivers a keynote speech in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosts a collective meeting with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill, President Peter Christian of the Federated States of Micronesia, Prime Minister Tuilaepa Malielegaoi of Samoa, Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai, Prime Minister Henry Puna of the Cook Islands, Prime Minister Samuela Akilisi Pohiva of Tonga, Niue Premier Toke Talagi and Fiji government representative, Defense Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, and delivers a keynote speech in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)