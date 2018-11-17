China, Russia agree to promote law enforcement, security cooperation

Chinese and Russian senior officials on Thursday pledged to further develop the cooperation in law enforcement and security between the two countries to bolster bilateral ties.



Guo Shengkun, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and Secretary of Russia's Security Council Nikolai Patrushev made the pledge when they co-chaired the fifth meeting between China and Russia on institutional cooperation in law enforcement and security.



Guo, also head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, said that China and Russia are each other's most important and primary partners for comprehensive strategic coordination.



This year has witnessed three successful meetings between the presidents of the two countries, which has injected strong impetus into the high-level development of bilateral relations in a new era and set a model of harmonious coexistence of major countries with shared borders, he added.



Guo noted that the cooperation in law enforcement and security is an important part of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination.



Regarding the implementation of the significant consensus reached by the two leaders as their core task, China and Russia are giving full play to the law enforcement and security cooperation mechanism and actively implementing the results of previous meetings, so as to provide a solid guarantee for the development of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, said Guo.



Noting the increasingly complicated international situation, Guo hoped that the two countries take the meeting as an opportunity to carry out pragmatic law enforcement and security cooperation, so as to constantly enrich the connotation of the partnership.



For his part, Patrushev said bilateral relations are at the highest level in history.



The two countries have also carried out cooperation at higher levels under the strategic guidance of the two presidents, he said.



Patrushev called for implementing the consensus reached between the two heads of state and carrying out cooperation in various fields including law enforcement and security.



This will help promote the continued development of bilateral relations and achieve more results, he added.



The two sides also had in-depth exchange of views on international and regional issues of common concern.

