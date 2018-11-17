Russia, Cuba to further ease mutual visa regime

Citizens of Russia and Cuba will be allowed to stay on each other's territory up to 90 days per six months without a visa from Dec. 21 instead of 30 days previously, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.



On this day a new intergovernmental agreement signed in Moscow on May 22 becomes effective, substituting the previous 1993 agreement, it said in a statement.



Citizens intending to stay or reside in the territory of the other state for more than 90 days or to perform labor or commercial activities in its territory should receive an appropriate visa, the statement said.



Holders of Russian passports can travel without a visa to more than 100 countries, although the time of their visa-free stay varies.

