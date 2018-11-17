President Xi delivers keynote speech at APEC CEO Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping is delivering a keynote speech at the 26th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea (PNG), on Saturday.



This year's APEC is being held in the Pacific island country under the theme of "Harnessing Inclusive Opportunities, Embracing the Digital Future" and will run through Sunday.



Leaders and representatives from 21 member economies are expected to engage in discussions focused on building common ground on trade to ensure economic growth, employment and better quality of life for people in the region.

