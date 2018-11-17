Jungfrau Region, famous tourist destination in Switzerland

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/17 14:00:13

Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2018 shows a sea of clouds near Jungfraujoch, Switzerland. The Jungfrau Region is one of the most famous tourist destination in Switzerland. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)


 

A helicopter flies above Jungfraujoch, Switzerland, on Nov. 16, 2018. The Jungfrau Region is one of the most famous tourist destination in Switzerland. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

A helicopter flies above Jungfraujoch, Switzerland, on Nov. 16, 2018. The Jungfrau Region is one of the most famous tourist destination in Switzerland. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2018 shows a sea of clouds near Jungfraujoch, Switzerland. The Jungfrau Region is one of the most famous tourist destination in Switzerland. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2018 shows a sea of clouds near Jungfraujoch, Switzerland. The Jungfrau Region is one of the most famous tourist destination in Switzerland. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)


 
 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus