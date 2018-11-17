Education of traditional culture emphasized at primary school in Guangxi

Pupils take part in bamboo pole dancing at No. 2 experimental primary school in Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 16, 2018. Education of traditional culture is emphasized at the school to raise their interest in local drama, folk dancing and traditional music instrument. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Pupils take part in classic dancing rehearsal at No. 2 experimental primary school in Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 16, 2018. Education of traditional culture is emphasized at the school to raise their interest in local drama, folk dancing and traditional music instrument. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

