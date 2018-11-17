5th China Intl Circus Festival held in Zhuhai, S China's Guangdong

A Russian actress performs at the opening ceremony of the 5th China International Circus Festival at Zhuhai Chimelong Hengqin International Circus City in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 16, 2018. The circus festival was held in Zhuhai from Nov. 16 to 23. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A performer from southeast China's Taiwan plays diabolo at the opening ceremony of the 5th China International Circus Festival at Zhuhai Chimelong Hengqin International Circus City in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 16, 2018. The circus festival was held in Zhuhai from Nov. 16 to 23. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An actor performs at the opening ceremony of the 5th China International Circus Festival at Zhuhai Chimelong Hengqin International Circus City in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 16, 2018. The circus festival was held in Zhuhai from Nov. 16 to 23. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Actors perform at the opening ceremony of the 5th China International Circus Festival at Zhuhai Chimelong Hengqin International Circus City in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 16, 2018. The circus festival was held in Zhuhai from Nov. 16 to 23. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)