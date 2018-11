National police dog skill competition held in Beijing

A police dog prepares to take part in the performance during a national police dog skill competition in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2018. The competition closed on Friday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Trainer Niu Zhimin comforts police dog "Ouyang" during a national police dog skill competition in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2018. The competition closed on Friday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A police dog performs during a national police dog skill competition in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2018. The competition closed on Friday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Trainers take police dogs to take part in a national police dog skill competition in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2018. The competition closed on Friday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Police dogs attack an imaginary enemy during a national police dog skill competition in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2018. The competition closed on Friday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A sniffer dog performs during a national police dog skill competition in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2018. The competition closed on Friday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A trainer takes a police dog to take part in a national police dog skill competition in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2018. The competition closed on Friday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A police dog takes a prone position to show that the target has been found during a national police dog skill competition in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2018. The competition closed on Friday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A police dog takes part in the performance of explosive searching during a national police dog skill competition in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2018. The competition closed on Friday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Trainers take police dogs to get off a helicopter by fast roping during a national police dog skill competition in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2018. The competition closed on Friday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)