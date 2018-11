Breeders work at kelp cultivation base in E China's Shandong

Breeders work at a kelp cultivation base in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Fudong)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 15, 2018 shows breeders working at a kelp cultivation base in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Wang Fudong)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 15, 2018 shows breeders working at a kelp cultivation base in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Wang Fudong)

Breeders work at a kelp cultivation company in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Fudong)