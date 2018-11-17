Short-distance air service launched in Jiangxi Province, aims to create one-hour commuting circle

Photo via Jiangxi Express

Jiangxi Express Aviation held a press conference on November 7 during Airshow China 2018 in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, to announce that it will open a short-haul flight within Jiangxi Province from Nanchang to Ganzhou using the Pilatus PC-12 aircraft.

A Pilatus PC-12 aircraft with the Jiangxi Express logo is on display at Air Show China 2018. Photo: jxnews.com.cn

Founded on April 25, Jiangxi Express Aviation is devoted to build a one-hour commuting circle within the province, allowing Jiangxi to communicate with the world more quickly and the world to get to know Jiangxi more easily. More short-haul flights will be opened next year.