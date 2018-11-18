UN welcomes Security Council's sanctions on people undermining Libya's stability

UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Saturday welcomed the Security Council's "strong commitment" to sanctions on those who undermine stability and security in Libya.



"UNSMIL is encouraged by UN Security Council's strong commitment to holding to account those seeking to undermine Libya's stability and security and refusing to adhere to cease-fire agreements and continuing to threaten civilians and civilian facilities and sovereign institutions," the Mission said in a statement.



British Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that Britain, France, and the United States had managed to secure an agreement in the UN Security Council to impose sanctions on Salah Badi, a Libyan militia leader that opposes the internationally-recognized government.



"We will continue to hold to account those seeking to undermine stability and security in Libya," the ministry said in a statement.



"This designation will subject Salah Badi to a travel ban and asset freeze, thereby sending a clear message from the international community that acts of violence against the Libyan people will not be tolerated," the statement added.



Badi's militia, called Al-Somood Brigade, took part in the recent clashes in the capital Tripoli against the government forces, which killed and injured hundreds of civilians.



Badi's militia had a major role in the violent clashes in Tripoli in 2014 that also killed and injured many people, and eventually led to the current political division in the country.

