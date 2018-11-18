Chinese, US militaries end disaster management exchange in Nanjing

Military personnel from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and US Army Pacific (USARPAC) Saturday ended the Disaster Management Exchange 2018 in Nanjing, eastern China's Jiangsu Province.



Qin Weijiang, deputy commander of the PLA Eastern Theater Command, and Robert B. Brown, commander of the USARPAC, delivered speeches at the closing ceremony.



Sixteen soldiers from the two militaries were commended for their outstanding performance in the exchange, which included expert academic discussion, table top exchange, and practical field exchange.



This year's disaster management exchange was aimed to share the experience of international humanitarian aid and disaster relief, and cultivate the willingness and capabilities of the two militaries in joint actions in this area.

