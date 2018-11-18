Turkey vows continuous support for Lebanon

The Turkish Ambassador to Lebanon Hakan Cakil said Saturday that Turkey will always support Lebanese development and stand by Lebanon and its people, the National News Agency reported.



"We will try to strengthen our relations with Lebanon. The Turkish embassy is your second home," Cakil said during his visit to a number of projects implemented and financed by the Turkish government in Akkar.



Cakil also visited the Kawashra public school and the center of art crafts in the area.

