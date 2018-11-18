Snow scenery of Mount Huashan in NW China's Shaanxi





Aerial photo taken on Nov. 17, 2018 shows the snow scenery of the Mount Huashan scenic area in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Mount Huashan is one of China's five most famous scenic mountains and is known for its steep and perilous peaks. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

