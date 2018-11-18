Migratory swans spend winter at central China's wetland

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/18 9:03:56

Swans are seen at a wetland in Sanmenxia City, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 17, 2018. Thousands of migratory swans flied here to spend winter at Sanmenxia Yellow River wetland. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)


 

Swans fly over a wetland in Sanmenxia City, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 17, 2018. Thousands of migratory swans flied here to spend winter at Sanmenxia Yellow River wetland. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)


 

Swans are seen at a wetland in Sanmenxia City, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 17, 2018. Thousands of migratory swans flied here to spend winter at Sanmenxia Yellow River wetland. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)


 

Posted in: CHINA
