Climate activists protest in central London





Climate activists gather and demonstrate at Westminster Bridge, in London, Britain, on Nov. 17, 2018. Climate activists protested on main bridges in central London on Saturday to raise awareness of the dangers posed by climate change. (Xinhua/Ray Tang)

Climate activists gather and demonstrate at Westminster Bridge, in London, Britain, on Nov. 17, 2018. Climate activists protested on main bridges in central London on Saturday to raise awareness of the dangers posed by climate change. (Xinhua/Ray Tang)

Climate activists gather and demonstrate at Westminster Bridge, in London, Britain, on Nov. 17, 2018. Climate activists protested on main bridges in central London on Saturday to raise awareness of the dangers posed by climate change. (Xinhua/Ray Tang)

A demonstrator dressed as a bear protests at Westminster Bridge, in London, Britain, on Nov. 17, 2018. Climate activists protested on main bridges in central London on Saturday to raise awareness of the dangers posed by climate change. (Xinhua/Ray Tang)