Miao people mark traditional festival in SW China's Guizhou





Local residents show the traditions of cutting hair with a sickle to tourists during a traditional festival at Fanpai Village of the Miao ethnic group in Fangzhao Town of Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Pan Deyu)

Local residents dance during a traditional festival at Fanpai Village of the Miao ethnic group in Fangzhao Town of Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Hui)

Local children take part in a traditional festival at Fanpai Village of the Miao ethnic group in Fangzhao Town of Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wukui)

Local people take part in a ceremony during a traditional festival at Fanpai Village of the Miao ethnic group in Fangzhao Town of Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Deng Gang)