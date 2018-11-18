Children fleed escalating fighting in Hodeidah

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/18 9:15:36

Displaced children who fled the port city of Hodeidah sit outside a tent set up at a roadside in Sanaa, Yemen, on Nov. 17, 2018. The UN aid agencies have recorded about 445,000 internally-displaced people who fled the escalating fighting in Hodeidah since June. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)


 

